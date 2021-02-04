Connect with us
Maxam-MS302_new-sizes

Maxam Adds New Sizes to MS302 OTR Tire Line

The 20.5R25 and 550/65R25 are available now for fitment on small wheel loaders and motor graders.
Tire Review Staff

Maxam Tire North America added two new sizes to the MS302 E3/L3+ tire line.

Engineered to thrive under extreme conditions, Maxam says the MS302 features a rugged E3/L3+ heavy-duty design for maximum traction in all off-road applications and delivers a high heat resistance. Designed with reinforced lugs to minimize vibration at haul speeds and provide the lowest cost-per-hour, the MS302 incorporates a durable cut and tear-resistant rubber compound that eliminates the constant threat of downtime due to tire damage, the company adds.

