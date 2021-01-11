BKT Awarded SQEP Gold Certification by Caterpillar

Caterpillar has awarded BKT ‘s Bhuj plant SQEP (Supplier Quality Excellence Process) Gold certification, an acknowledgement reserved for suppliers who have stood out during the year for achieving the highest levels in terms of quality and control over processes, BKT says.

Opened in 2015, Bhuj is an autonomous plant that makes the radial Earthmax tires for CAT vehicles.

BKT says Earthmax tires are designed to facilitate better ground load distribution for dump trucks, wheel loaders, dozers, graders and some multi-purpose vehicles.