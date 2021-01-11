Connect with us
BKT-Production-Restart

News

BKT Awarded SQEP Gold Certification by Caterpillar

Opened in 2015, Bhuj is an autonomous plant that makes the radial Earthmax tires for CAT vehicles.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Caterpillar has awarded BKT‘s Bhuj plant SQEP (Supplier Quality Excellence Process) Gold certification, an acknowledgement reserved for suppliers who have stood out during the year for achieving the highest levels in terms of quality and control over processes, BKT says.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Opened in 2015, Bhuj is an autonomous plant that makes the radial Earthmax tires for CAT vehicles.

BKT says Earthmax tires are designed to facilitate better ground load distribution for dump trucks, wheel loaders, dozers, graders and some multi-purpose vehicles.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: CEAT Specialty Tires Names New President

News: NRS Releases Brake Pads for Mercedes SL400, SL450, SL550

Proud to Be an Independent Tire Dealer: Dealer Focus: Steve and Andrew Brock, Big Rapids Tire

News: ZC Rubber Gives Vision for Digital Innovation at Conference

Advertisement

on

BKT Awarded SQEP Gold Certification by Caterpillar

on

Cooper Tire Adds New Member to Board of Directors

on

GRI Performs Outreach with Rubber Communities in Sri Lanka

on

Bridgestone Debuts 'Bridgestone World' at CES 2021
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Video: Resetting the Steering Angle Sensor After Alignment

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Maddenco, Inc.

Maddenco, Inc.
Contact: Jay AdamsPhone: 812-474-6245Fax: 812-474-6254
4847 E. Virginia St., Ste. G, Evansville IN 47715
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX
Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400 Bridgestone-Newsmakers-800x400

Featured

2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas
Connect