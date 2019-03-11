Maxam MS302 Approved by Catepillar as New OEM Tire Option

Maxam Tire North America announced that Caterpillar Inc. has validated and approved the Maxam MS302 L3 tire for use on specific Cat Medium Wheel Loaders.

The Maxam 23.5R25 MS302 is currently available as a factory fitment option on Cat 950GC, 950L, 950M, 962L, and 962M in certain regions. Additional Maxam MS302 tire sizes have also been validated and approved for future factory fitment on additional Cat Medium Wheel Loaders.

“Expertly engineered to thrive under extreme conditions, the Maxam MS302 is built tough to exceed expectations, delivering excellent traction and customer value. In addition to the outstanding performance of the tires, Maxam also has the support of the Maxam Tire Global Dealer Servicing Network with over 1,300 strong and growing,” says Matthew Fagan, director of R&D at Maxam Tire North America.

The Maxam MS302 features a rugged E3/L3+ heavy duty design for maximum traction and high heat resistance on loaders, graders and earthmovers. The Maxam MS302 aims to minimize vibration at haul speeds and provide a low cost per hour, while the cut and tear resistant rubber compound helps eliminate the threat of downtime due to tire damage.

For additional information, visit maxamtirena.com.