Maxam Tire Adds New Sizes to its Ag Tires Family

Starting this fall, the all-new Agrictra 70 and 65 sizes will be available for purchase and will be offered as a part of the Maxam North American Spring Savings Program for 2023 from Maxam Tire.

The company says the wide profile of the Agrictra 70-series is engineered to deliver extra flotation and traction and will add seven new sizes to the product family. Sporting a 45° lug profile, the 70 series provides traction and minimizes vibration while roading, the company says.

In addition, Maxam detailed the release of two new sizes to the Agrictra 65 series family. The all-new 600/65R34 and 650/65R38 Agrictra 65 tires, like the 70 series, boast an extra wide profile for high flotation and traction. The 65-series is engineered to employ premium rubber compounds that reduce ozone cracking and weathering, delivering decreased tire wear rates.