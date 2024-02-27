 Bridgestone to withdraw from commercial tire business in China

Due to factors such as market dynamics and competitive advantage, Bridgestone (China) Investment Co. (BSCN) will cease production and sales of TBR tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
bridgestone china

In Bridgestone‘s next three-year plan, the Mid-Term Business Plan (2024-2026), the company revealed that it will cease production and sales of truck and bus tires at Bridgestone (China) Investment Co. (BSCN). Moving forward, resources will instead be directed to the premium tire market for passenger vehicles, where the company said growth is anticipated.

Bridgestone says BSCN has been undergoing business restructuring to enhance its focus, and after considering factors such as market dynamics and competitive advantage, BSCN has decided to cease production and sales of truck and bus tires. Bridgestone said that appropriate procedures are being followed in accordance with various regulations and labor agreements, and the company intends to minimize the impact on affected employees and local communities.

Dunlop Motorcycle Tires promotes Chad Geer

Geer will be Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ new director of MC product, marketing & motorsports.

By Christian Hinton
Chad-Geer-Sumitomo-Dunlop-1400
Gallery: 2024 Off-the-Road Tire conference

Check out some of the highlights from this year’s OTR Tire Conference, featuring speakers on OTR service safety, economic outlooks and other trends.

By Christian Hinton
Matt-White-live-service-group
Apollo Tyres introduces new recycling initiative

Apollo will repurpose the pledged (used) tires and use the recycled rubber crumb to create football pitches for the underprivileged.

By Christian Hinton
Apollo-Expo3
Nominations for 2024’s Top Shop award are now open

Are you the next Top Shop? Do you know an independent tire dealer who deserves this honor? Nominate a shop today!

By David Sickels
topShop-1400

