Bridgestone to withdraw from commercial tire business in China

In Bridgestone‘s next three-year plan, the Mid-Term Business Plan (2024-2026), the company revealed that it will cease production and sales of truck and bus tires at Bridgestone (China) Investment Co. (BSCN). Moving forward, resources will instead be directed to the premium tire market for passenger vehicles, where the company said growth is anticipated.

Bridgestone says BSCN has been undergoing business restructuring to enhance its focus, and after considering factors such as market dynamics and competitive advantage, BSCN has decided to cease production and sales of truck and bus tires. Bridgestone said that appropriate procedures are being followed in accordance with various regulations and labor agreements, and the company intends to minimize the impact on affected employees and local communities.