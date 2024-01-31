Bridgestone named the official tire of the Yamaha Champions Riding School

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) has been named the official tire of Yamaha Champions Riding School. The Yamaha Champions Riding School said it aims to grow the sport of motorcycling through rider education, with updated tire technology a critical component of this goal.

Yamaha Champions Riding School in-person schools will now feature tires from Bridgestone’s motorcycle tire line, Battlax, including the new Bridgestone Battlax HyperSport S23. The ChampStreet school will also feature the flagship tire of the Battlax street application line, Battlax Racing Street RS11.

“Besides the rider, tires are the single most important component on the motorcycle,” Nick Ienatsch, founder and chief instructor, Yamaha Champions Riding School, said. “Our curriculum revolves around managing tire grip in all circumstances and for the longest period time. To properly educate riders, we need a tire partner that can supply world-class products and the latest tire technology data.”

Announced in October 2023, Bridgestone said the Battlax HyperSport S23 is a sports radial motorcycle tire for street use that is engineered to meet the requirements of sport riders, featuring increased levels of dry grip performance. The Battlax HyperSport S23 is available in popular sizes as of January. The Battlax Racing Street RS11 is a sports radial motorcycle tire for street and racing use. Bridgestone said the Battlax RS11 is the first road-oriented tire to adopt the new V-MS-Belt construction in the rear, which is currently used in Bridgestone’s highest performing race tires.