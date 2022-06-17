Bridgestone Launches WeatherPeak Touring Tire With All-Season Capabilities

Bridgestone Americas has launched the new Bridgestone WeatherPeak touring tire, offering a quiet, long-lasting ride with advanced all-season capabilities, the company says. As the Bridgestone brand’s first touring tire with all-weather capability, the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire delivers driving control with acceleration and grip that outperforms the competition in both wet and dry conditions, the company says.

Backed by a 70,000-mile limited warranty, the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire features sipes that evolve as the tire wears for wet and winter performance. The tire’s open shoulder slot design provides efficient water evacuation from the footprint in wet conditions, the company says. Additionally, full-depth 3D sipes offer wear performance and grip on snowy roads. Including Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certification, the Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire also features ridges in the groove channel to promote snow compaction and high-speed water flow for improved winter traction, the company says.

The new Bridgestone WeatherPeak tire is available in 56 sizes to fit 87% of the sedans, minivans and crossovers on the road today, the company says. Key fitments for the WeatherPeak replacement tire include the Audi Q5, BMW 3 Series, Honda Accord, Honda Odyssey, Jeep Cherokee, Toyota RAV4 and Volkswagen Golf. Bridgestone WeatherPeak tires are available now at all Bridgestone authorized tire dealers in the U.S. and Canada.