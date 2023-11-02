 Bridgestone Showcases Custom Vehicle Builds at SEMA 2023

Bridgestone's partnership with Dustin Williams debuts four unique custom builds equipped with Potenza RE-71RS tires.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
2015-Subaru-WRX SEMA

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) teamed up with automotive YouTuber and Instagram star Dustin Williams on four custom car builds that will be equipped with and feature Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) Show this week. Custom vehicles on display include: 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R – R33, 2015 Subaru WRX, 2023 Nissan Z and 2023 Honda Civic Type R.

SEMA 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R - R33
1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R – R33.

The 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R – R33 will be on display at booth #22811 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build features:

  • Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (275/35 R18);
  • Advan racing wheels;
  • HKS downpipe, super turbo muffler catback exhaust, full piping kit, intercooler and HyperMax coilovers.
SEMA 2015 Subaru WRX
2015 Subaru WRX.

The 2015 Subaru WRX will be on display at booth #81190 in the Silver Lot at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build features:

  • Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (275/35 R18);
  • Advan racing wheels;
  • Varis Japan body kit;
  • Custom volcanic orange full paint job;
  • Built IAG Performance engine;
  • MAPerformance exhaust, downpipe, header and TMIC;
  • Fortune Auto suspension.
SEMA 2023 Nissan Z
2023 Nissan Z.

The 2023 Nissan Z will be on display at booth #21451 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center and features:

  • Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (Front: 275/25 R18; Rear: 255/35 R18);
  • RAYS wheels;
  • Evolved Autosport coilovers;
  • AMS Performance package;
  • Exhaust and downpipes.
SEMA 2023 Honda Civic Type R
2023 Honda Civic Type R.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R will be on display at booth #22911 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This custom build features:

  • Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tires (265/35 R18);
  • RAYS wheels;
  • Varis Japan carbon fiber front lip, hood and wing;
  • A’PEXI Catback exhaust;
  • PRL Motorsports titanium turbo inlet, flex fuel, intake and front mount;
  • Ohlins coilovers.

The Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS tire is available in 38 sizes from 15 to 20-inch rim diameters in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Popular fitments include Mazda Miata, Subaru BRZ, Ford Mustang, Porshe Cayman and BMW 3-Series.

