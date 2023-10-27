Bridgestone Unveils TireConnect Platform at SEMA

Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) is debuting its TireConnect inventory auto-replenishment platform for independent dealers at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas. The company said the new solution allows dealers to set a minimum quantity for selected products in its inventory, which TireConnect will monitor and automatically reorder once the quantity falls below the desired level. Over 7,000 TireConnect-enabled dealers across the U.S. and Canada will receive access to the new solution as part of their TireConnect package.

According to Bridgestone, this solution will streamline an otherwise manual process for the dealer to help maintain a constant supply of the retailer’s highest-demand products. TireConnect will work with most tire retailer’s preferred wholesalers and is compatible with the majority of retail point-of-sale and inventory management systems, Bridgestone said.

In addition to TireConnect’s new auto-replenishment function, TireConnect now supports wheels. Tire and wheel dealers can now display wheels on their websites, with customers able to create wheel and tire packages based on live inventory to visualize what they would look like on their vehicle and even purchase them online, the company said.

TireConnect is on display at booth #41161 in the Lower South Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The SEMA show is a trade-only event and not open to the public.