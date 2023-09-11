 Bridgestone Partners with PGA for Diversity in Collegiate Golf

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Bridgestone Partners with PGA for Diversity in Collegiate Golf

Bridgestone joins PGA Tour's diversity initiative, focusing on HBCU golfers and collegiate development programs.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
PGA-Tour-Bridgestone

The PGA Tour announced that Bridgestone will become the presenting sponsor of the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program, a part of the PGA Tour’s Pathway to Progression, designed to achieve greater diversity in the sport through increased focus on developing talent from diverse and historically underrepresented groups.

Related Articles

The company says the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program will have a dedicated focus on elevating the competitive and mentorship opportunities for Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) golfers, while also providing tangible career development opportunities for both players and coaches. Among its initiatives are the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, the HBCU Coaches Summit presented by Bridgestone, the Bridgestone Player Development Camp and two new collegiate golf tournaments – the Bridgestone HBCU Invitational and the Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational. Players participating in these events will also receive custom ball fittings and other essential equipment for competition from Bridgestone Golf.

The Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking, now in its third year, creates competitively focused opportunities to support and enhance the development of highly talented collegiate golfers from underrepresented communities. Each year, the top five Black collegiate players in the ranking earn opportunities through the program, including a full year of membership on the APGA Tour and automatic entry into PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

The Bridgestone HBCU Invitational will be contested Nov. 1 and 2 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia. The 54-hole team and individual stroke play event will include 10 HBCU men’s golf teams and five HBCU women’s golf teams, with the winning teams earning a two-day development camp at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, home of The Players Championship. Furthering its support of the collegiate space, Bridgestone said it will participate in the HBCU Coaches Summit presented by Bridgestone, helping to mentor and provide coaches with insights to better prepare their teams for future success. The summit is in collaboration with the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) and the Black College Golf Coaches Association (BCGCA).

Rounding out the list of initiatives under the Bridgestone Collegiate Development Program is the Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational, a 54-hole tournament featuring top-level NCAA Division 1 men’s golf programs and HBCU schools along with high-ranking individual golfers from underrepresented communities in golf. Korn Ferry will award its winner with an exemption into a 2024 Korn Ferry Tour event to be announced at a later date.

You May Also Like

Apollo-Truck tire
Miilwaukee-tools
VIP-Tires-Gary-MacCausland-QA-1400
Bridgestone-the-Exchange-firestone
News

Nokian Tyres Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Niko Haavisto will take on the role, joining the management team on Oct. 1.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Haavisto Niko Nokian

Niko Haavisto has been appointed Nokian Tyres’ new chief financial officer (CFO) and a member of the management team. He will start in the position on Oct. 1 and report to President and CEO Jukka Moisio. Jari Huuhtanen, VP, group business control, will continue in the interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the end of February 2024.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Continental Named as the Official Tire of USF Pro Championships

Continental will serve as the presenting sponsor and official tire of the USF Pro Championships’ three ladder series.

By Christian Hinton
continental-USF-Pro-Championship
Telle Tire & Auto Acquires Car-Doc Automotive and Tire

Car-Doc created a following in the area for specialized repairs and has a strong presence in electric and hybrid vehicle repair.

By Christian Hinton
Car doc auto Telle Tire
BKT USA and BKT Tires Gets New Managing Director

BKT said Minoo Mehta has played a role in establishing BKT’s position in the U.S. market since joining in 2014.

By Christian Hinton
Minoo Mehta BKT
General Tire Announces Fall Promotion for Light Truck and SUV Tires

The fall promotion extends to a selection of General Tire lines, including the all-season mud-terrain Grabber X3.

By Christian Hinton
Gift card stock

Other Posts

Tire Discounters Continues Wounded Warrior Project Partnership

Tire Discounters said the company and its customers have donated $375,000 to WWP since 2019.

By Christian Hinton
Tire-Discounters_Wounded Warrior Project
Hankook Tire Introduces Technology System for iON EV Brand

Hankook said the technology will accelerate the efficiency in R&D and enhance customer communication.

By Christian Hinton
iON_evo
Nokian Tyres Announces CFO Successor Recruitment Process

Jari Huuhtanen, VP, group business control, will serve an interim role as SVP, finance and treasury, until the successor has started.​

By Christian Hinton
Passing torch stock
RNR Tire Express Earns Spot in Two Franchise Industry Rankings

RNR made the list for both Entrepreneur magazine’s newly introduced compilation of top brands for multi-unit franchisees and the 2023 edition of the Franchise Times Top 400.

By Christian Hinton