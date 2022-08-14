RNR Tire Express Announces Back to School Giveaway

RNR Tire Express (RNR) says it is gifting nearly 4,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families and kids around the country for its 2022 Back to School Giveaway. RNR says a total of 13 RNR franchisees will be spearheading this year’s initiative.
This is now the eighth consecutive year that RNR has coordinated a back-to-school giveaway.
Participating Store Locations for 2022 Include:
- Alabana – Opelika
- Arizona – Glendale
- Arkansas – El Dorado; Springdale; Van Buren; Blytheville; Hot Springs; Paragould; Jonesboro; Ft. Smith; Little Rock; Rogers; Fayetteville; Conway; Jacksonville
- Florida – Tampa; Orlando; West Palm Beach; Clearwater; Sebring; Port Richey; Brandon; Sarasota; Kissimmee; Orange Park; Daytona Beach; Jacksonville; Bradenton; St. Petersburg; Leesburg; Ocala
- Georgia – Warner Robins; Macon; Columbus; Albany; Valdosta
- Illinois – Rockford
- Indiana – Clarksville; Mishawaka; Franklin; Columbus
- Kentucky – Louisville
- Louisiana – Lafayette; Lake Charles; Bossier City; Ruston; Alexandria; West Monroe
- Michigan – Wyoming
- Missouri – Springfield; Joplin; West Plains
- Nevada – Reno
- Ohio – Delaware; Marion; Toledo; Springfield
- Oklahoma – Oklahoma City; Moore; Muskogee
- Pennsylvania – Monroeville
- Texas – Waco; Hewitt; Lufkin; Killeen; Tyler; Bryan; Abilene; Longview; Texarkana; Beaumont