Butler Tires And Wheels Joins Forces With Tire Discounters

Atlanta-based Butler Tires and Wheels announced its strategic partnership with Tire Discounters to bring its high-performance tire and wheel centers to cities around the nation. Powered by Tire Discounters, Butler Tires says its reach will expand further, providing for a greater footprint, depth of product and even more service offerings.

“Finding a like-minded company with the same values and unwavering commitment to quality and service was no easy task,” says Craig Dobrin, vice president of operations for Butler Tires and Wheels. “I’m excited for what’s to come and couldn’t be happier to be expanding alongside my partners Dani Freedman, vice president of marketing, and Gary Port, vice president of sales for Butler. Atlanta has been our home for more than 45 years and will continue to be, but our team felt it was time to
share our offerings with the nation. This partnership with an industry leader like Tire Discounters builds on our ambition to become a leading source to fuel America’s demand for hi-performance tires, wheels, and accessories.”

Founded in 1979 as a family-owned and operated business, Butler Tires and Wheels has grown in Atlanta and is known for custom wheels and tires. To continue that growth, the company says this partnership with Tire Discounters will increase Butler’s accessibility nationwide.

“This partnership opens an incredible number of possibilities for what we can do together,” said Jamie Ward, president of Tire Discounters. “We are looking forward to bringing the Butler experience to
our customers and others across the nation.”

News: CEAT Specialty Tires Continues Rodeo Sponsorships

News: Yokohama Rubber Provides Tires to Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

News: Vredestein Brand Enters 1000 Miglia With 1955 Porsche

News: AAPEX 2022 Announces Repair Shop HQ Onsite Training

Federated Webinar To Discuss Marijuana and The Workplace

EV Consideration May Be Up But Skepticism Still Exists

Bridgestone to Increase Consumer Tire Prices in U.S., Canada
