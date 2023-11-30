Bridgestone Introduces Military Fellowship Program

Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, recently partnered with Army Career Skills and Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge programs to launch a Military Fellowship Program that will provide service members with hands-on automotive technician training and career opportunities as they transition into civilian life. Bridgestone said it will pilot the program at two Firestone Complete Auto Care stores near Fort Campbell, Ky., and provide up to 180 days of training to participating service members while they continue to enjoy military pay and benefits.

“Our business is committed to supporting those who serve our country and providing them with new pathways for success,” Marko Ibrahim, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations, said. “Not only do service members possess values like leadership, accountability and teamwork, they also bring unique technical skills that are highly transferrable to the automotive industry.”

Bridgestone joins a family of other organizations that partner with the DOD SkillBridge program to help service members gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service, the company said. Bridgestone’s Military Fellowship Program is also part of the Army Career Skills Program, which encourages soldiers to capitalize on training and development opportunities throughout their military careers.