 Bridgestone Introduces Military Fellowship Program

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Bridgestone Introduces Military Fellowship Program

Bridgestone's partnership with Army programs will offer automotive training for service members transitioning to civilian life.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-retail

Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, recently partnered with Army Career Skills and Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge programs to launch a Military Fellowship Program that will provide service members with hands-on automotive technician training and career opportunities as they transition into civilian life. Bridgestone said it will pilot the program at two Firestone Complete Auto Care stores near Fort Campbell, Ky., and provide up to 180 days of training to participating service members while they continue to enjoy military pay and benefits.

Related Articles

“Our business is committed to supporting those who serve our country and providing them with new pathways for success,” Marko Ibrahim, president, Bridgestone Retail Operations, said. “Not only do service members possess values like leadership, accountability and teamwork, they also bring unique technical skills that are highly transferrable to the automotive industry.”

Bridgestone joins a family of other organizations that partner with the DOD SkillBridge program to help service members gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service, the company said. Bridgestone’s Military Fellowship Program is also part of the Army Career Skills Program, which encourages soldiers to capitalize on training and development opportunities throughout their military careers.

You May Also Like

Europe-Tires-ETRMA
Michelin-commercial-van-tires-1400
ADD
Recall
Executive Interviews

VIP Tires & Service Executive Chairman’s Five Steps to Keeping Customers for Life

John Quirk says customers do not simply support VIP due to getting great service; it’s because his people build relationships.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
John-Quirk-VIP-Tire-1400

In many industries, expansion tends to equal success in the eyes of the public. Some may argue that the size of a business should be its sole measurement for success. Anyone who's been in the tire industry for long enough, though, will tell you that adding more stores is just one slice of the pie – and if you ask John Quirk, executive chairman of VIP Tires & Service, that slice is a pretty small one compared to having the right people.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Tirebuyer Rebrands as Treadsy, Shifts Business Focus

The company said its first ‘powered by Treadsy’ partnership is with Rent-A-Center.

By Christian Hinton
Treadsy-formerly-tirebuyer-1400
Treads Partners with Anyline for Enhanced Car Management

Anyline and Treads partnered to include data and analytics via the Treads app, starting with Anyline’s Tread Depth Scanner.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Honored as Top Company for Women in Transportation

Bridgestone received an award from Women in Trucking for promoting benefits and advancement for female employees.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-women-awardsJCi
Falken Tires Earns RTS Top Market Share Increase Award

The award acknowledges Falken’s commitment to innovation and quality in the passenger car/light truck segment.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-award-1400

Other Posts

Discount Tire Awards Scholarship to USF Pro Championships Driver

Discount Tire awarded $664,500 in scholarship money to USF Pro 2000 champion Myles Rowe.

By Christian Hinton
Discount_Tire_Myles_Rowe
Bridgestone Raises Over $2.44 Million for United Way

Bridgestone’s annual efforts, including a record-breaking golf tournament, raised funds supporting Middle Tennessee communities.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock
Hofmann Debuts Advanced Armored Series 2400P Wheel Balancer

Hofmann said its Hofmann balancer ensures precise balancing, smartSonar technology and versatile use for standard and EV wheels.

By Christian Hinton
Hofmann_Armored_Series_2400P-1400
Toyo Tires Promotes New VP of Sales

Mike Snyder has been promoted to vice president of sales. Snyder previously served as the sr. director of sales, strategic accounts.

By Christian Hinton
ToyoTires_MikeSnyder