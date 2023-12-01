 Bridgestone Takes Stake in Halfords' Avayler Software Company

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Bridgestone Takes Stake in Halfords’ Avayler Software Company

Bridgestone acquires 5% of Halfords' Avayler Saas business, valued at over $60 million.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Handshake agreement

Halfords Group plc said Bridgestone acquired a 5% stake in its automotive Software as a Service (SaaS) business, Avayler, valuing the business that was launched in July 2021, at over $60 million. In addition, the commercial agreement will allow Bridgestone to leverage Avayler’s products in retail stores and mobile applications, Halfords Group said.

Related Articles

The Avayler SaaS solution was developed in-house by Halfords to manage automotive services across its garage network and increasing number of mobile vans. The Avayler platform has no direct equivalent on the market today, Halfords said. As well as streamlining customer bookings – online, over the phone, and in-store – and job execution inside the garage, its mobile capability uses algorithms to instantly calculate the available customer time slots according to the nearest van location and parts availability.

The Avayler platform uses dynamic pricing to value those slots accurately. Automotive service providers can calculate the cheapest and quickest routes to a customer; maximize colleague productivity on the job; give details of traffic on the road; and provide a colleague with detailed checklists to ensure a safe and consistent service is provided. Customers can even track the location and ETA of their service delivery.

Bridgestone said this investment in Avayler comes after a period of rapid growth. Its first customer was American Tire Distributors and since then, Avayler has won “a number of significant contracts with operators around the globe,” including Tirebuyer in the U.S. and Mobivia in Central Europe.

You May Also Like

Europe-Tires-ETRMA
Michelin-commercial-van-tires-1400
ADD
Recall
Executive Interviews

VIP Tires & Service Executive Chairman’s Five Steps to Keeping Customers for Life

John Quirk says customers do not simply support VIP due to getting great service; it’s because his people build relationships.

David Sickels
By David Sickels
John-Quirk-VIP-Tire-1400

In many industries, expansion tends to equal success in the eyes of the public. Some may argue that the size of a business should be its sole measurement for success. Anyone who's been in the tire industry for long enough, though, will tell you that adding more stores is just one slice of the pie – and if you ask John Quirk, executive chairman of VIP Tires & Service, that slice is a pretty small one compared to having the right people.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Tirebuyer Rebrands as Treadsy, Shifts Business Focus

The company said its first ‘powered by Treadsy’ partnership is with Rent-A-Center.

By Christian Hinton
Treadsy-formerly-tirebuyer-1400
Treads Partners with Anyline for Enhanced Car Management

Anyline and Treads partnered to include data and analytics via the Treads app, starting with Anyline’s Tread Depth Scanner.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone Honored as Top Company for Women in Transportation

Bridgestone received an award from Women in Trucking for promoting benefits and advancement for female employees.

By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-women-awardsJCi
Falken Tires Earns RTS Top Market Share Increase Award

The award acknowledges Falken’s commitment to innovation and quality in the passenger car/light truck segment.

By Christian Hinton
Falken-award-1400

Other Posts

Discount Tire Awards Scholarship to USF Pro Championships Driver

Discount Tire awarded $664,500 in scholarship money to USF Pro 2000 champion Myles Rowe.

By Christian Hinton
Discount_Tire_Myles_Rowe
Bridgestone Raises Over $2.44 Million for United Way

Bridgestone’s annual efforts, including a record-breaking golf tournament, raised funds supporting Middle Tennessee communities.

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock
Hofmann Debuts Advanced Armored Series 2400P Wheel Balancer

Hofmann said its Hofmann balancer ensures precise balancing, smartSonar technology and versatile use for standard and EV wheels.

By Christian Hinton
Hofmann_Armored_Series_2400P-1400
Toyo Tires Promotes New VP of Sales

Mike Snyder has been promoted to vice president of sales. Snyder previously served as the sr. director of sales, strategic accounts.

By Christian Hinton
ToyoTires_MikeSnyder