Goodyear Offers Veteran’s Day Discount

This Veterans Day, Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires are inviting the U.S. military and first responder communities to take part in special discounts at any of its more than 550 locations nationwide.

All active and retired military members and first responders are encouraged to take advantage of Goodyear’s free inspections on tires, brakes, batteries. They will also receive an additional 10% off tires and services. Eligible guests who present a valid ID can schedule car care check appointments between Nov. 10-14 and redeem service through Nov. 17.

As the largest producer of military tires in the country, Goodyear assisted in building more than 150 blimps for the U.S. Navy during World War I and II and more than 5,000 Corsair fighter planes for the U.S. Army. The company says its history with the military is the basis for the deal.