Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas , plans to expand its electric and hybrid vehicle services at 44 of the company’s Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works stores in Austin, Texas and San Francisco, California. The advanced services are part of the company’s broader initiative to address an increasingly electric car parc and contribute to a more sustainable society.

Click Here to Read More

In partnership with Blink Charging, Bridgestone said they will also install a total of 50 level two plug-in electric vehicle charging stations at 25 Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works stores in select markets beginning early 2022.

While electric vehicle services today account for less than 10% of total services at their retail operations nationwide, Bridgestone said demand is expected to increase significantly by the end of the decade. It is estimated that battery-electric and hybrid vehicles will represent more than half of the overall U.S. car parc by 2030. Moreover, the number of electric vehicle models in the U.S. is expected to increase from 50 in 2019, to more than 200 available electric vehicle models by 2026.