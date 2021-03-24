Connect with us
Bridgestone Launches Firestone Direct

The new offering uses custom-designed and specially-equipped vans operated by certified technicians to perform a range of maintenance services
David Sickels

on

Bridgestone Americas has launched Firestone Direct mobile vehicle service for car owners and fleet operators.

The company says Firestone Direct brings the capabilities of the company’s 2,200 Bridgestone retail operations automotive service centers directly to vehicle owners’ homes or workplaces.

The new offering uses custom-designed and specially-equipped vans operated by certified technicians to perform a range of maintenance services, including fluid and filter changes, tire repair and replacement, battery check and replacement, and more.

The new service launched first in Nashville and Atlanta, and expanded into Orlando and Tampa in March. Through 2021, Firestone Direct will continue to grow into additional markets across the southeastern U.S., with plans to expand nationwide by 2023.

Firestone Direct technicians review their schedules in advance and bring the right tools and parts to each on-site appointment, Bridgestone says, and technicians use full personal protective equipment including gloves and masks. At the completion of services, technicians ensure that any waste is responsibly managed and recycled by Bridgestone Retail Operations.

The only requirements for service are a clean and flat surface with enough clearance to access and lift the vehicle, such as a driveway or parking lot. The specially-equipped Firestone Direct vans employ a vacuum-style oil collection system that draws used oil from the engine through the dipstick port. The vans also employ tools such as compact and digital tire balancing systems for rotations and replacements.

