Connect with us
Bridgestone-NHL-Hockey-1

News

Bridgestone Commits $200K to NHL Foundation

The donation will help benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and the Nashville Predators Foundation, and support new community outreach projects.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (Bridgestone), is committing $200,000 to the National Hockey League Foundation in support of diversity and inclusion initiatives that the company says will create more access to the sport for children and youth in two cities that represent hockey’s growing reach.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The donation, which is partially funded by the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund, will help benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and the Nashville Predators Foundation and support new community outreach projects in Las Vegas and Bridgestone’s hometown of Nashville.

In Las Vegas, Bridgestone says its support will help the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation in its partnership with right winger Ryan Reaves to build a ball hockey rink for the James Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

Bridgestone-NHL-Hockey-2

In Nashville, Bridgestone says its donation will fully fund the Nashville Predators Youth Hockey Diversity program in its first year. The Preds Youth Hockey Diversity program will not only introduce hockey to players between the ages of 4 and 8 and support their development through various stages of instruction and league competition, but also do so at a low or no cost, the company says.

Bridgestone has backed the Nashville Predators since 2010 as a naming rights partner for Bridgestone Arena, which is located across the street from the company’s Americas headquarters in downtown Nashville. Bridgestone has partnered with the Vegas Golden Knights for the past three years.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

People: Service Equipment Veteran Michael Alusick Passes Away

News: KYB Launches Feeling is Believing Promotion

News: Commerce Lowers Duties for Cheng Shin/Maxxis

People: Founder of Pete’s Road Service Passes Away

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Commits $200K to NHL Foundation

on

Hercules Tires Adds to Sports Marketing Efforts

on

Hunter Teams with Xtime for Inspection Integration

on

Bridgestone to Increase Commercial, Retread Prices April 1
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: Autel Releases ITS600 Tire Service, Diagnostic Tablet

Passenger/Light Truck: The Science Behind Ride & Handling

Commercial Tires: Goodyear Introduces New Commercial Tires at Conference

Underhood: Meyle Says HD Water Pumps Ensure Long Service Life

Passenger/Light Truck: Continental Debuts New ExtremeContact DWS06 Plus

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.

Shandong Linglong Rubber Co.
Contact: Merry WangPhone: +86-535-824-2696Fax: +86-535-822-9244
1484 Medina Rd., Ste. 18, Medina OH 44256
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Riccardo-Bridgestone-1 Riccardo-Bridgestone-1

People

Up Close with Bridgestone’s Riccardo Cichi

News

K&M Tire Conference Day 2: Session Takeaways for Dealers
HL-Load-Index-Code_Continental HL-Load-Index-Code_Continental

News

Continental Makes its First Tire with New HL Load Index
Park-Tire-KM Park-Tire-KM

News

K&M Names Park Tire 2021’s Top Shop at Virtual Conference
Connect