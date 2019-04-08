Bridgestone Closes 13 Firestone Stores in Utah

Bridgestone Americas has closed 13 Firestone Complete Auto Care locations in Utah’s Greater Salt Lake City area.

According to Salt Lake’s Fox 13, the closures come as a master lease agreement for the 13 locations is expiring.

Bridgestone Retail Operations issued a statement explaining the closures and how it is helping employees of those stores find new jobs.

“Bridgestone Retail Operations (BRSO) continually assesses its portfolio to ensure we are meeting the needs of consumers across our nationwide network of 2,200 stores. After a thorough evaluation, BSRO has made the difficult decision to close 13 Firestone Complete Auto Care store locations in the greater Salt Lake City area.



“BSRO is working to minimize the impact of these closures on employees, customers and the community,” the statement said.

Vimala Ingram, communications manager for BRSO, said the company is currently connecting impacted employees with career counseling services and job opportunities at its Firestone Complete Auto Care store in West Jordan, the Bridgestone affiliated dealer network and its sister companies.