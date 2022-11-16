fbpx
Connect with us

News

Indy Lights Rebranded to INDY NXT by Firestone

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Firestone‘s INDY NXT will feature a new generation of global racing talent, competing for podiums and the opportunity to join the elite ranks of the NTT Indy Series.

Advertisement

The presenting sponsor and official tire of Indy NXT will be Firestone, also the official tire supplier and longtime partner of the NTT Indycar Series. Indy NXT by Firestone will emphasize talent development while extending racing’s reach and impact to a younger and emerging consumer audience.

The rebranded racing series, formerly known as Indy Lights, will stage 14 races in 2023, starting March 5 on the Streets of St. Petersburg and competing on a diverse set of ovals, road courses and street circuits.

“We look forward to being part of the journey as Indy NXT enters a new era and expands our partnership with Indycar,” said Lisa Boggs, director of motorsports at Bridgestone Americas. “Having been in the series previously, we know how important it is for the development of the next generation of drivers, and we are proud to support them again. Indy NXT provides opportunities for Firestone to engage with new audiences and develop and showcase our technology.”

Advertisement

The 2023 Indy NXT by Firestone championship still will compete on the same tracks and on the same weekends as the NTT Indycar Series events, providing further exposure to the series. As in 2022, the schedule consists of three doubleheader weekends: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, Streets of Detroit and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the 2023 Indy NXT champion will be crowned.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Yokohama Off-Highway Recalls Tires with Incorrect Date Code

Executive Interviews: Poddar: BKT is ‘Fully Geared’ For Future Growth

News: TIA Plans Two More ATS Instructor Classes in 2022

News: TIA Hones in on EVs, Training & Gaining New Members

Advertisement

on

Indy Lights Rebranded to INDY NXT by Firestone

on

ATEQ TPMS Tools Adopt Tesla BLE Technology

on

Bridgestone Recalls Nearly 13K Tires Due to Possible Damage

on

AASA, Auto Care Association Release Trends Report on EVs, E-Commerce
Connect with us

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Relearns Using the Trigger System

Service: ABS Diagnostics: Mechanical Problems and Testing

Service: Tips for Servicing Tires with Rim Guards

Service: Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

Commercial Tires: Uniroyal Tires Relaunch Commercial Truck Tire Line

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Stephanie Tires Corp.

Stephanie Tires Corp.
Contact: Isaac DargoltzPhone: 305-652-2200Fax: 305-652-7600
20213 N.E. 16th Pl., Miami FL 33179
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick Toyo_Tires_MikeSnyder_KennyFrederick

People

Toyo Tire Promotes Mike Snyder, Kenny Frederick
Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall Striped-car-SEMA-2022-south hall

News

Gallery: Sights from the 2022 SEMA Show
Toyo-Tires-Treadpass Toyo-Tires-Treadpass

News

Toyo Tire’s Treadpass Returns to SEMA with 28 Unique Vehicles, Art Installation

News

Sullivan Tire Adds Two Maine Locations
Connect
Tire Review Magazine