 Pirelli Unveils Revamped B2B Sales Platform

Pirelli's upgraded TireClub+ offers real-time monitoring, order management and news, providing tire dealers with enhanced functionality.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

TireClub+, Pirelli’s B2B tire sales platform, has been entirely revised. Pirelli said plenty of new functionality has been introduced, including real time monitoring of deliveries, more straightforward order management, access to data and statistics and all the latest news from the world of Pirelli.

Along with the list of researched products, Pirelli said TireClub+ indicates the products that are currently available and in which quantities, where they are at and how much they cost, flagging up any promotions that are on offer. A new tracking system has been introduced to monitor delivery status in real-time, along with more accurate delivery dates and an individual order log that goes back 18 months.

Orders as well as all communications to tire dealers can be accessed directly from the home page, in order to keep up to date with all news from Pirelli – including product launches, forthcoming shows and sales campaigns.

The new platform, launched last January in Italy and Germany, is now active in other European and international countries, such as United States, Australia, France, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, UK and will subsequently reach further markets during 2023 with increasingly advanced features. The most recent allows tire retailers to keep informed about all the latest commercial campaigns, highlighting expiry dates and targets, with a clear view of the benefits, Pirelli said.

