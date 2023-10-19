Bridgestone Plant Celebrates 25 Years of Tire Production in SC

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (Bridgestone) announced its passenger and light truck tire plant in Aiken County, South Carolina recently celebrated 25 years of operations. The Aiken Passenger Tire Plant began producing passenger and light truck tires for original equipment manufacturers and retail in 1998 and continues to play a vital role in the local community today by employing more than 1,700 people, Bridgestone said. The Aiken Passenger Plant is among the company’s global plants adding the capability to produce the company’s Enliten technology stack, which is optimized for rolling resistance and wear, the company said.

The Aiken Passenger Tire Plant is located in Graniteville, South Carolina. Bridgestone said it offers a variety of programs through its onsite learning center in Aiken County where it provides free community outreach and training as part of the Bridgestone Environmental Education Program, which has received state and national recognition. Bridgestone has operated its Aiken County Off Road Tire Plant in Trenton since 2013, producing large and ultra-large off-road radial tires. This plant is the company’s first giant off-road radial tire manufacturing plant in North America.