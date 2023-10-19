 Bridgestone Plant Celebrates 25 Years of Tire Production in SC

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
News

Bridgestone Plant Celebrates 25 Years of Tire Production in SC

Bridgestone's Aiken passenger tire plant in South Carolina opened in 1998 and now employs over 1,700 people.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone-plant-Official-Photo

Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations (Bridgestone) announced its passenger and light truck tire plant in Aiken County, South Carolina recently celebrated 25 years of operations. The Aiken Passenger Tire Plant began producing passenger and light truck tires for original equipment manufacturers and retail in 1998 and continues to play a vital role in the local community today by employing more than 1,700 people, Bridgestone said. The Aiken Passenger Plant is among the company’s global plants adding the capability to produce the company’s Enliten technology stack, which is optimized for rolling resistance and wear, the company said.

Related Articles

The Aiken Passenger Tire Plant is located in Graniteville, South Carolina. Bridgestone said it offers a variety of programs through its onsite learning center in Aiken County where it provides free community outreach and training as part of the Bridgestone Environmental Education Program, which has received state and national recognition. Bridgestone has operated its Aiken County Off Road Tire Plant in Trenton since 2013, producing large and ultra-large off-road radial tires. This plant is the company’s first giant off-road radial tire manufacturing plant in North America.

You May Also Like

Salvadori-New-Logo-vs-Old-1400
Yokokhama-YTMM-tire-manufacturing--1400
Autoshop-Solutions-Shop-Boss
Pirelli-Motorsport
News

Dunlop Invests in South African Plant for Tire Production

Dunlop Tires is investing $88.7 million in its Ladysmith, South Africa plant to increase production capacity.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Sumitomo-Rubber-South-Africa_Ladysmith-factory

Dunlop Tires announced it is investing in a multi-million dollar project backed by its Japan-based parent company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI). The manufacturer said this investment will boost local tire production capacity as more Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) look to domestic tire producers to meet vehicle specifications.

The $88.7 million investment drive was announced during the 50th anniversary of Dunlop’s Ladysmith manufacturing plant in South Africa. The production facility first opened its doors in October 1973. Sumitomo Rubber South Africa (SRSA), the South African operation of SRI, manufactures Dunlop tires and also distributes the Sumitomo and Falken tire brands.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
PRT to Exhibit Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

PRT will showcase new aftermarket parts and applications at AAPEX 2023, including a complete strut for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma.

By Christian Hinton
PRT-AAPEX
Smithers Acquires STL’s Indoor Tire Testing Division

Smithers said the acquisition of the indoor testing division and MIL International expands its testing capabilities.

By Christian Hinton
Smithers-STL-testing
RNR Tire Express Kicks Off Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

RNR franchise locations team up to raise funds and award prizes for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

By Christian Hinton
RNR_KnockOut breast cancer
DMA to Showcase New MasterSeries Products at AAPEX

DMA will unveil its RideMaster and BrakeMaster brands at AAPEX 2023.

By Christian Hinton
DMA-Masterseries-AAPEX-1400

Other Posts

Nokian Tyres Commits to Baltic Sea Action Group’s Ship Waste Initiative

Nokian partnered with BSAG to promote wastewater discharge and circular economy solutions for cargo ships.

By Christian Hinton
Baltic-Sea-Nokian
TIA to Offer Six Educational Sessions During SEMA

TIA’s tire industry experts will present on key topics including TPMS, truck tires and employee engagement.

By Christian Hinton
TIA SEMA GTE
CEAT Awarded Deming Prize

The Deming Grand Prize is awarded to CEAT for achieving total quality management practices over 3+ years.

By Christian Hinton
award-stock
Milwaukee Tool Unveils M12 Auto Technician Borescope

The borescope offers 5mm access, front and side HD cameras, and a 4.3-in. display.

By Christian Hinton
Milwaukee-Tool-Borescope