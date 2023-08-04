 Bridgestone Unveils Greatec M703 Ecopia Ultra-Wide Base Tire

Bridgestone Unveils Greatec M703 Ecopia Ultra-Wide Base Tire

Bridgestone launched the Greatec M703 Ecopia tire for long-haul and regional applications, boasting enhanced mileage and efficiency over its predecessor.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Bridgestone introduced the new Greatec M703 Ecopia ultra-wide base tire for long-haul and regional applications, replacing the Greatec M835A Ecopia. According to the company, features of the M703 tire include:

  • 30% better wear mileage than its predecessor;
  • A low rolling resistance compound paired with a low energy tread pattern provides fleets with a 14% lower rolling resistance than its predecessor;
  • Increased biting edges;
  • Casing retreadability.

The Greatec M703 Ecopia is currently available in a 445/50R22.5 size.

