Bridgestone Unveils Greatec M703 Ecopia Ultra-Wide Base Tire

Bridgestone introduced the new Greatec M703 Ecopia ultra-wide base tire for long-haul and regional applications, replacing the Greatec M835A Ecopia. According to the company, features of the M703 tire include:

30% better wear mileage than its predecessor;

A low rolling resistance compound paired with a low energy tread pattern provides fleets with a 14% lower rolling resistance than its predecessor;

Increased biting edges;

Casing retreadability.

The Greatec M703 Ecopia is currently available in a 445/50R22.5 size.