Tires Plus Announces New Brand Name

North Dakota-based tire and auto repair shop Tires Plus has announced a change to its new brand name, as it now goes by “Trusted Tire & Auto.”

Trusted Tire & Auto said it believes in providing reliable and trustworthy services to its customers. The business adds it takes pride in its team, which is why they’ve chosen to rebrand itself “with a name that truly represents its values and beliefs.”

“We just don’t find it necessary to be associated with a large out-of-state corporation that doesn’t always share our values,” said Jarid Lundeen, owner of Trusted Tire & Auto. “If you’ve done business with us, you know we are reliable. You know we are trustworthy. Now our name demonstrates that.”

In addition to the new name, Trusted Tire & Auto said it expanded its service warranty on all repairs for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. Trusted Tire & Auto has four locations in Bismarck and Minot.