BKT Releases New Tire Sizes at SIMA

BKT Tires is exhibiting the new size of Agrimax Force, IF 750/75 R 46 as a world preview at the 2019 SIMA show in Paris, Hall 5A – J026.

Having a diameter of not less than 2.30 meters, it is the biggest radial agriculture tire that BKT has ever produced, the company said. Also on display at its SIMA booth is the latest version of the FL 630 Super with an HD compound, which enables it to carry 50% more load compared to the standard version.

The company is also displaying a new size of theRidemax IT 697 M+S (mud and snow) in 710/70 R 42 , which is fitted on a giant plexiglass tractor at SIMA. Ideal for winter applications, the particular tread grooves and the special compound ensure stability on terrains covered by snow and ice.

BKT is also showcasing its Earthmax SR 31 in size 20.5 R 25. Designed for multipurpose usage for wheel loaders both on construction sites and on farm yards, the tire exhibits traction and handling plus ride comfort and features a special tread compound that’s particularly resistant to cuts and high temperatures ensuring a long tire lifecycle. In addition, multilayer steel belts plus the rigid block design stand for extraordinary traction and stability even on muddy terrain.

Soccer also plays a role at the BKT’s SIMA booth. Attendees can win tickets for the Coupe de la Ligue BKT final to exclusive gadgets. BKT is also displaying the real trophy for the Coupe de la Ligue BKT final. Edmílson, a former soccer player and winner of the 2002 Soccer World Cup, will be a special guest at the booth.