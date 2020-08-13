Connect with us
Monster Trucks with BKT Tires Break Six Records

The Monster Trucks in the show are fitted with BKT tires, which have been specifically designed for those trucks.
Tire Review Staff

on

On Aug. 8, the Discovery Channel aired “Diesel Brothers: Monster Jam Breaking World Records.”

Six Monster Truck records were set and validated by Guinness World Records at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, in Florida: Adam Anderson, with his Monster Truck Megalodon, jumped eight cars lined up in a row, while Krysten Anderson, the first and only female driver of Grave Digger, won the title for the highest jump from the ramp, reaching a height of 33.8 ft. Bryce Kenny achieved the high-speed record of 100.31mph on the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, and Bari Musawwir with Zombie executed the most consecutive Donuts – 58 in total – and 44 in one minute. Tom Meents, 12-time Monster Jam World Final champion set the record of the longest nose wheelie with Max-D by achieving 209 ft.

BKT’s Monster Jam tire is a 66-in. tire which the company says offers excellent stability – even after landing from a height of 14 meters – thanks to a particular shoulder which makes it possible to bounce at the moment of impact and to quickly restabilize. It has a hard and rigid flank to avoid cuts and breaks and an extra-solid structure to resist and overcome these unique conditions.

BKT has been the partner of Monster Jam since 2014, thanks to an agreement with Feld Motor Sports.

