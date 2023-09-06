 BKT USA and BKT Tires Gets New Managing Director

BKT said Minoo Mehta has played a role in establishing BKT’s position in the U.S. market since joining in 2014.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Minoo Mehta BKT

Minoo Mehta will assume the position of managing director, BKT USA, Inc. and BKT Tires Inc. This announcement follows the resignation of Doug Kershaw on Aug. 24. According to BKT, Minoo played a role in establishing BKT’s position in the U.S. market and, since joining BKT in 2014, has aimed to create a customer-oriented team. BKT said this team has led to expanding its U.S. market share in both the agriculture and medium and large OTR sectors.

Alan Eskow, vice president, will continue to manage the agricultural vertical, and Chris Rhoades, vice president, will continue to look after the medium and large OTR vertical.

