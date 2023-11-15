 BFGoodrich Tires Returns to Baja 1000

BFGoodrich Tires Returns to Baja 1000

BFGoodrich said it is chasing its 34th win at the 2023 Baja 1000, that starts in La Paz, and ends in Ensenada.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
baja

BFGoodrich Tires announced it will return to the Score International Baja 1000, which takes place this week, Nov. 13-18, 2023. BFGoodrich Tires said it hoping for its 34th overall win, following up its 33rd with Luke McMillin and Rob MacCachren taking the victory in 2022. For the first time in the race’s history, it begins in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, and finishes in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. The course is more than 1,300 miles long and includes varied terrain.

BFGoodrich Tires has a long history with the Baja 1000, and the company said its tires have won more races than any other brand. This year, BFGoodrich Tires said it will support several teams, including Rob MacCachren and Luke McMillin; Cameron Steele and Ryan Arciero; and Toby Price, Larry Roeseler and Paul Weel.

