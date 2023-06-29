BFGoodrich Tires Releases New Police Pursuit Tires

BFGoodrich Tires introduced the BFGoodrich Tires Elite-Force T/A — an all-season pursuit tire specifically for the demands of law enforcement.

BFGoodrich said features of the Elite-Force tire include:

Longer lasting wear life: BFGoodrich said its Elite-Force tire is designed to be 35% stronger than its predecessor with a redesigned tread pattern for increased durability;

Wet performance;

Dedicated pursuit tire with a large portfolio of sizes that covers an entire fleet, including SUVs.

The tire manufacturer said it incorporated law enforcement feedback in its design for the Elite-Force.

“Wet-traction handling is the most important to me, especially in high-speed situations,” said Major Jason Ramey of the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina.

Additionally, the tire is available with a badge-inspired design on the sidewall or a traditional, undercover sidewall.