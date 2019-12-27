2019 Newsmakers: Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Mary serves as editor of Shop Owner and has worked on several custom publishing pieces for some of the major automotive OEMs throughout her 25-year career at Babcox Media. Her unique perspective of the import marketplace allows her to tailor the content of custom pieces to deliver our clients’ message with impact to a target audience. As an integral part of the Babcox editorial team, Mary assists with many other duties, including corporate communications and digital media properties.

Tire Review is showcasing 2019 “Newsmakers” — companies that have made headlines in the past year with tire-related news about new technology, plant openings, marketing initiatives, dealer program updates, product launches and more — that made the list as determined by top engagement on tirereview.com. After a brief overview of each Newsmakers’ newsworthy item(s), you’ll find a company executive’s answer to this question: What can dealers expect from your company in 2020, highlighting key dealer-focused initiatives, programs and events?

News in 2019

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. announced in November its plans to increase ownership in its Mexico joint venture tire manufacturing facility, Corporación de Occidente S.A. de C.V. (COOCSA), from 58 to 100%, an important step in Cooper Tire’s strategic plan to optimize its global manufacturing footprint. It also introduced the Discoverer EnduraMax, its latest all-season SUV tire, and released several new commercial products this year. Earlier in the year, the company announced it would cease light vehicle tire production at its Melksham, England facility.

Chris Barbara, Vice President, Distributor Sales:

“In 2020, tire dealers can expect Cooper to remain focused on efforts to further build the Cooper brand, driving consumers to dealer locations and to leverage industry-leading new products that will energize our dealers. For example, early in 2020, we will introduce the Cooper Discoverer EnduraMax small- and mid-size SUV tire. Across the country, tires are being chewed up and are wearing out prematurely due to poor road conditions. Cooper applied its expertise in truck and off-road tires and developed this revolutionary on-road tire that will stand up against the toughest roads in any metro, suburban or rural setting. The Discoverer EnduraMax tire performance characteristics will give dealers confidence to recommend it to their consumers as soon as it launches in early summer 2020.

“To drive brand awareness, Cooper unveiled a national ad campaign featuring a trusted source for tire advice—Uncle Cooper, personifying a no-nonsense relative who is expert in all things automotive. Inspired by consumer research, Uncle Cooper is there to ease the doubts consumers often have when making tire purchases, recommending they ‘Go with the Coopers.’ This spokescharacter is a unique and relatable way to help give consumers confidence in their tire choice, driving their interest in the brand and ultimately helping dealers build their business. In fact, Cooper offers its dealers customizable Uncle Cooper materials including advertisements for TV, print, radio, billboards and social media, along with store support materials, paid search strategies and digital videos.

“Once an individual tries a Cooper tire, it is likely they become a repeat customer for Cooper. With a brand that eases consumers’ doubts in the tire purchase decision, dealers can expect more customers who ‘Go with the Coopers.’

“Dealers can be confident in the value Cooper Tire is providing both to them and their customers in 2020.”

