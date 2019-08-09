Nexen Tire to Hold Opening Ceremony for New Plant in Czech Republic

Nexen Tire will hold an official opening ceremony of its Europe plant in Zatec, Czech Republic on Aug. 28.

Located within the Triangle Strategic Industrial Zone in Zatec, the Nexen Tire Europe plant is 650,000 square meters (7 million sq. ft.) in size. The company invested approximately $1 billion into the facility. The plant has been operating since end of April 2019 and celebrated the shipment of first party of tires.

Nexen Tire has now finalized its four major global R&D and production networks; THE NEXEN univerCITY, Central Research Institute in Seoul, Korea, the Europe R&D Center, the North America R&D Center and the Europe plant in Zatec. The expected production capacity of Nexen’s European plant is 3 million tires in 2019 and is expected to increase to 11 million by 2022.

To celebrate the opening of this new facility, Petr Očko, the Czech Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Travis Kang, the Global CEO and Byung-Joong Kang, the Chairman of Nexen Tire, will visit Zatec to attend the ceremony. Under the slogan ‘The New Wave for the Future,’ the opening ceremony will commemorate the next stage of Nexen Tire’s global era and celebrate the strengthening of the Czech-Korean business partnership, Nexen says.