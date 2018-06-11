Do Customers Ask About Speed and Load Ratings at Your Shop?

Driving on tires with improper load range can increase fuel consumption, reduce vehicle stability and cause tires to wear out prematurely. Getting it wrong can place your customers in danger, especially if the weight of the vehicle’s load exceeds the tires’ carrying capacity when inflated to proper pressure.

When we asked tire dealers how often consumers ask them about load index and speed ratings when buying tires, 11% of dealers said that consumers “never ask” about it, 50% of dealers surveyed said that “10% or less” of consumers ask about it, while 39% of dealers say consumers ask about the load or speed rating on a tire in “10%-50%” of customer interactions. With so few consumers concerned or aware of the importance of proper load index, be sure to have those conversations as part of your recommendations at the counter.