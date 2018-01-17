Products/products
January 17, 2018

Spectra Premium Releases 4 CAPA-Certified Radiators

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Spectra Premium Releases 4 CAPA-Certified Radiators

Auto Care Association to Host Teleforum on 2018's Top Business Challenges in Auto Care

TRIB Releases New Quick Guide to Retreading

Michelin, Pirelli Take Top Spots in Replacement Tire Owner Satisfaction Awards

Gem City Tire Opens New Truck Tire Center

James Develin Pays Visit to Sullivan Tire Location

Where Dealers Get Their Service Parts

Tenneco Launches 12 New Monroe Quick-Struts This Month

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales Top 1 Million in 2017

Bridgestone Store Managers Recognized For Helping Boys & Girls Club

Spectra Premium is releasing a line of 4 CAPA-certified radiators in February.

The models; CU2311CC, CU2323CC, CU2362CC and CU2479CC feature the CAPA 601 certification and are manufactured at CAPA-Certified Spectra Premium Canadian Laval Facility using only the highest grade materials to ensure fit, form and function.

CAPA is an independent third-party certification organization for automotive crash parts, and its CAPA 601 Radiator Standard evaluates fit, OE features and heat transfer performance.

For more information, visit www.spectrapremium.com.

 

Show Full Article