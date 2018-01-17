Spectra Premium is releasing a line of 4 CAPA-certified radiators in February.

The models; CU2311CC, CU2323CC, CU2362CC and CU2479CC feature the CAPA 601 certification and are manufactured at CAPA-Certified Spectra Premium Canadian Laval Facility using only the highest grade materials to ensure fit, form and function.

CAPA is an independent third-party certification organization for automotive crash parts, and its CAPA 601 Radiator Standard evaluates fit, OE features and heat transfer performance.

For more information, visit www.spectrapremium.com.