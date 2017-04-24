News/Pinnacle Performance
April 24, 2017

Pinnacle Performance Launches New Training Site

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Steve Ferrante, Tire Review‘s Selling Smart columnist since 2010, has announced the launch of the new Pinnacle Performance Training website for tire/auto service business employee training.

Pinnacle Performance offers high-performance sales, customer service, corporate culture and leadership training, and professional development services for tire/auto service businesses – as provided by Ferrante.

With more than 7,000 participants since 2009, the Pinnacle Performance Training Program has received acclaim from independent tire and auto service businesses across North America. Produced and hosted by Ferrante, the program targets sales/service and management personnel and focuses on proven best practices, processes and techniques to increase effectiveness in both face-to-face and phone interactions, improve customer relations, build a winning team corporate culture and produce greater sales results.

Designed as a total training solution, Pinnacle Performance combines regular on-site training, integrated online training, ongoing support and coaching, and available call recording/evaluation services.

The new Pinnacle Performance Training website is available now at pinnacleperformancetraining.biz.

 

