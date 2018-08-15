Michelin North America’s Uniroyal brand is supporting a World Wildlife Fund program that aims to double the number of tigers in the wild by 2022.

The brand will run a mail-in rebate starting in October which offers customers who buy four passenger car or light-truck Uniroyal tires at participating dealers a $40 mail-in rebate and a co-branded “Save the Tiger” kit. The kit includes a plush tiger toy, a car decal, a species card and a save-the-tigers reusable tote bag. Michelin will also donate $20 to World Wildlife Fund’s TX2 initiative for every Uniroyal tire rebate redeemed during the promotional period, with no set limit.

“We have the iconic Tiger Paw tire line, and we’ve always had the tiger as a mascot, and we know wild tigers are an endangered species,” said Alonso Tiscareno, Uniroyal’s brand director.”It’s a nice fit for the brand and its a fun way to enagage dealers and consumers.”

In addition, Michelin will donate $150,000 annually to World Wildlife Fund for the next five years, inviting dealers and consumers to join the program as well.

World Wildlife Fund estimates more than 100,000 tigers may have roamed the planet a century ago, but today there are as few at 3,900 tigers left in the wild. The rebate program follows two product launches from Uniroyal earlier this year — the ultra-high-performance Uniroyal Tiger Paw GTZ All-Season 2 and the all-terrain Uniroyal Laredo AWT 3 — and is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Uniroyal’s market position.

“This collaboration with World Wildlife Fund is an important investment in global conservation by the Uniroyal brand as a key component of Michelin’s portfolio of brands,” said Yahn Heurlin, vice president of marketing for Michelin North America. “We are inviting dealers and consumers to join us and support World Wildlife Fund in the preservation of wild tigers.”