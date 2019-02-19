2018 Tire Tier Study: The Results

Patti Renner returns to Babcox Media as editor of Tire Review. Since leaving Babcox in 1997 (former editor of Underhood Service), she owned and operated a chain of specialty retail shops, worked with small businesses on their online marketing approach, and served as VP Marketing North America for a global marketing technology company. A graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism – Public Relations and native of Akron, Ohio, Patti is the third generation of her family to work in the tire industry – both parents, her brother and three grandparents were longtime Goodyear, General and BFGoodrich employees, so the tire industry is in her blood.

With the lack of clarity regarding tire industry tiers, Tire Review surveyed those from across the industry on the topic.

We asked those from across the industry to identify which tire brands belonged in their distinct tiers for different segments.

Below are the results showing how the industry ranked different brands.

Overall Tier Rankings

Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Continental; Goodyear

Tier Two: Pirelli; Firestone; Toyo; Yokohama; Cooper; General; Hankook; Dunlop; Nitto; Uniroyal; Kumho; Carlisle

Tier Three: Falken; Kelly; Nexen; Sumitomo/TBC; Nokian; Hoosier; Vogue; Hercules; BKT; Vredestein; Trelleborg; Kenda; Trailer King/TBC; Power King/TBC; Armstrong; Galaxy/ATG; GT/ Giti; Camso; Harvest King/TPC; Laufenn; Milestar; Sailun/TBC

Tier Four: Triangle

UHP and HP Tires

Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Continental; Pirelli; Goodyear

Tier Two: Firestone; Yokohama; Toyo; Hankook; Cooper; General; Nitto; Dunlop; Falken; Kumho; Uniroyal

Tier Three: Hoosier; Kelly; Nexen; Nokian; Sumitomo/TBC; Vogue; Vredestein; Hercules; Kenda; GT/Giti; Laufenn; Armstrong; Sailun/TBC

Tier Four: Milestar

M/T and A/T Tires

Tier One: Goodyear; Bridgestone

Tier Two: Michelin; Toyo; Firestone; Nitto; Continental; Yokohama; Cooper; General; Pirelli; Hankook; Falken; Dunlop

Tier Three: Kumho; Uniroyal; Kelly; Nexen; Sumitomo/TBC; Hercules; Hoosier; Carlisle; BKT; Kenda; Armstrong; Laufenn; GT/Giti; Sailun/TBC; Milestar

All-Season Tires

Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Continental; Goodyear

Tier Two: Pirelli; Firestone; Toyo; Yokohama; Cooper; General; Hankook; Uniroyal; Nitto; Dunlop; Falken; Kumho; Kelly

Tier Three: Nokian; Nexen; Sumitomo/TBC; Vogue; Hercules; Vredestein; Laufenn; Kenda; Armstrong; GT/Giti; Sailun/TBC; Milestar; Triangle

Winter Tires*

Tier One: Bridgestone; Michelin

Tier Two: Goodyear; Continental; General; Firestone; Nokian; Cooper; Pirelli; Toyo; Hankook; Vredestein; Yokohama; Dunlop; Uniroyal; Falken; Nitto

Tier Three: Nexen; Kumho; Kelly; Hercules; Sumitomo/TBC; Laufenn; Vogue; Kenda; GT/Giti

(*Data taken from those states with meaningful snowfall accumulation)

Summer Tires

Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Continental; Goodyear; Pirelli

Tier Two: Toyo; Firestone; Yokohama; General; Cooper; Hankook; Dunlop; Nitto; Falken; Kumho; Nexen

Tier Three: Nokian; Sumitomo/TBC; Hoosier; Vredestein; Laufenn

Specialty Trailer Tires

Tier One: Goodyear

Tier Two: Bridgestone; Carlisle; Firestone

Tier Three: Power King/TBC; Hercules; Trailer King/TBC; BKT; Kenda; Armstrong; Milestar; Triangle

OTR – Industrial Applications

Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Goodyear

Tier Two: Firestone; Continental; Carlisle; BKT; Pirelli; Trelleborg

Tier Three: Galaxy/ATG; Nokian; Camso; Hercules; Vredestein; Triangle

Ag Tires

Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Firestone; Goodyear

Tier Two: Continental; Carlisle; BKT; Trelleborg; Galaxy/ATG

Tier Three: Camso; Nokian; Harvest King/TPC; Vredestein; Triangle

Materials Handling Tires

Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone

Tier Two: Goodyear; Firestone; Continental; Carlisle; Trelleborg

Tier Three: BKT; Camso; Hercules; Galaxy/ATG; Kenda; Triangle

Commercial Tires

Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Goodyear; Continental

Tier Two: Firestone; Yokohama; Toyo; General; Hankook; Cooper; Dunlop; Pirelli; Kelly; Uniroyal; Sumitomo/TBC

Tier Three: Kumho; Falken; Hercules; Nokian; Armstrong; BKT; Trelleborg; Sailun/TBC; Milestar; Triangle

(Source: Babcox Research)