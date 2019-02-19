2018 Tire Tier Study: The Results
With the lack of clarity regarding tire industry tiers, Tire Review surveyed those from across the industry on the topic.
We asked those from across the industry to identify which tire brands belonged in their distinct tiers for different segments.
Below are the results showing how the industry ranked different brands.
Overall Tier Rankings
Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Continental; Goodyear
Tier Two: Pirelli; Firestone; Toyo; Yokohama; Cooper; General; Hankook; Dunlop; Nitto; Uniroyal; Kumho; Carlisle
Tier Three: Falken; Kelly; Nexen; Sumitomo/TBC; Nokian; Hoosier; Vogue; Hercules; BKT; Vredestein; Trelleborg; Kenda; Trailer King/TBC; Power King/TBC; Armstrong; Galaxy/ATG; GT/ Giti; Camso; Harvest King/TPC; Laufenn; Milestar; Sailun/TBC
Tier Four: Triangle
UHP and HP Tires
Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Continental; Pirelli; Goodyear
Tier Two: Firestone; Yokohama; Toyo; Hankook; Cooper; General; Nitto; Dunlop; Falken; Kumho; Uniroyal
Tier Three: Hoosier; Kelly; Nexen; Nokian; Sumitomo/TBC; Vogue; Vredestein; Hercules; Kenda; GT/Giti; Laufenn; Armstrong; Sailun/TBC
Tier Four: Milestar
M/T and A/T Tires
Tier One: Goodyear; Bridgestone
Tier Two: Michelin; Toyo; Firestone; Nitto; Continental; Yokohama; Cooper; General; Pirelli; Hankook; Falken; Dunlop
Tier Three: Kumho; Uniroyal; Kelly; Nexen; Sumitomo/TBC; Hercules; Hoosier; Carlisle; BKT; Kenda; Armstrong; Laufenn; GT/Giti; Sailun/TBC; Milestar
All-Season Tires
Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Continental; Goodyear
Tier Two: Pirelli; Firestone; Toyo; Yokohama; Cooper; General; Hankook; Uniroyal; Nitto; Dunlop; Falken; Kumho; Kelly
Tier Three: Nokian; Nexen; Sumitomo/TBC; Vogue; Hercules; Vredestein; Laufenn; Kenda; Armstrong; GT/Giti; Sailun/TBC; Milestar; Triangle
Winter Tires*
Tier One: Bridgestone; Michelin
Tier Two: Goodyear; Continental; General; Firestone; Nokian; Cooper; Pirelli; Toyo; Hankook; Vredestein; Yokohama; Dunlop; Uniroyal; Falken; Nitto
Tier Three: Nexen; Kumho; Kelly; Hercules; Sumitomo/TBC; Laufenn; Vogue; Kenda; GT/Giti
(*Data taken from those states with meaningful snowfall accumulation)
Summer Tires
Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Continental; Goodyear; Pirelli
Tier Two: Toyo; Firestone; Yokohama; General; Cooper; Hankook; Dunlop; Nitto; Falken; Kumho; Nexen
Tier Three: Nokian; Sumitomo/TBC; Hoosier; Vredestein; Laufenn
Specialty Trailer Tires
Tier One: Goodyear
Tier Two: Bridgestone; Carlisle; Firestone
Tier Three: Power King/TBC; Hercules; Trailer King/TBC; BKT; Kenda; Armstrong; Milestar; Triangle
OTR – Industrial Applications
Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Goodyear
Tier Two: Firestone; Continental; Carlisle; BKT; Pirelli; Trelleborg
Tier Three: Galaxy/ATG; Nokian; Camso; Hercules; Vredestein; Triangle
Ag Tires
Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Firestone; Goodyear
Tier Two: Continental; Carlisle; BKT; Trelleborg; Galaxy/ATG
Tier Three: Camso; Nokian; Harvest King/TPC; Vredestein; Triangle
Materials Handling Tires
Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone
Tier Two: Goodyear; Firestone; Continental; Carlisle; Trelleborg
Tier Three: BKT; Camso; Hercules; Galaxy/ATG; Kenda; Triangle
Commercial Tires
Tier One: Michelin; Bridgestone; Goodyear; Continental
Tier Two: Firestone; Yokohama; Toyo; General; Hankook; Cooper; Dunlop; Pirelli; Kelly; Uniroyal; Sumitomo/TBC
Tier Three: Kumho; Falken; Hercules; Nokian; Armstrong; BKT; Trelleborg; Sailun/TBC; Milestar; Triangle
(Source: Babcox Research)