KMC Wheels Expands KMC/XD Powersports UTV Collection

KMC Wheels will expand its XD Powersports line of UTV wheels with the introduction of five new 15-inch styles with a high offset.

The new wheels include beadlock and non-beadlock models and come in a variety of colors including satin black, satin gray, satin bronze and machined steel. The XD Powersports UTV collection was tested with higher offsets, allowing for better steering and a more instant response to the steering wheel, KMC Wheels says. One of the new models – the XS235 Grenade, a 15-by-5-inch race wheel with zero offset – won the King of the Hammers UTV race with driver Mitch Guthrie Jr. on February 9.

“These new additions to the powersports line will give UTV enthusiasts more options for customizing their passion both visually and in performance factors,” said Ryan Guidus, powersports marketing manager at KMC Wheels. “With the lighter weight and higher offsets, these new wheels will give our customers new and exciting ways to make their UTVs race-ready.”

The company says the 15-inch wheel gives better clearance between the rotor and caliper to keep rocks and debris out. The six-inch-wide wheel has less barrel for rocks and debris to catch at high speeds, and its more than 38 m.m. offset retains the OEM width and stance as well as closed and open trailer functionality. The wheel is also highly customizable.

The +38mm offset advantage Retained the OEM width and stance Retained closed/open trailer functionality Highly customizable



KMC Wheels’ customers can customize their truck and UTV with styling and performance. The entire line of wheels and full product specifications are available at kmcwheels.com/wheels/5653/powersports.