 Team Yokohama Driver Wins UTV Class at NORRA Mexican 1000

Kristin Matlok becomes the first woman to win the UTV class at the NORRA Mexican 1000.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Team-Yokohama-Mexico

Yokohama was the title sponsor of the National Off-Road Racing Association (NORRA) Mexican 1000 for the seventh consecutive year. The 56th running of the rally was a five-day, 1,300-mile trek through Mexico’s Baja peninsula.

Team Yokohama driver Kristin Matlock beat her husband Wayne by 1.46 seconds to win the UTV class and finished third overall at the NORRA Mexican 1000, becoming the first woman ever to win the UTV class at the Mexican 1000. Both drivers competed on Geolandar SD tires.

Along with the Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000, Yokohama said its list of 2023 North American-based motorsports activities – both on- and off-road – includes the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA and the Championship Off-Road Series partnership.

Hunter Engineering Releases New Alignment Specs

The semi-annual specification update includes new and existing models.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Hunter-WinAlign

Hunter Engineering is now providing updated alignment specifications via its WinAlign software. The company said the release covers new models – those not yet in existence at the time of the previous release – as well as model year updates, covering OEM changes to existing vehicles.

There are new specs for more than 50 new models and more than 80 for existing models. All versions of a particular model are included in the update, encompassing hundreds of additional vehicles, Hunter said.

Read Full Article

