Team Yokohama Driver Wins UTV Class at NORRA Mexican 1000

Yokohama was the title sponsor of the National Off-Road Racing Association (NORRA) Mexican 1000 for the seventh consecutive year. The 56th running of the rally was a five-day, 1,300-mile trek through Mexico’s Baja peninsula.

Team Yokohama driver Kristin Matlock beat her husband Wayne by 1.46 seconds to win the UTV class and finished third overall at the NORRA Mexican 1000, becoming the first woman ever to win the UTV class at the Mexican 1000. Both drivers competed on Geolandar SD tires.

Along with the Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000, Yokohama said its list of 2023 North American-based motorsports activities – both on- and off-road – includes the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA and the Championship Off-Road Series partnership.