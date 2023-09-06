 How Diversification Opens Doors for Wegmann Automotive

How Diversification Opens Doors for Wegmann Automotive

We discuss how Wegmann Automotive is growing its business, especially in the wheel weights and TPMS categories.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer
Whats-Treading-wegmann-1400x700

Over the last few years, Wegmann Automotive has found diversification to be a huge boon for business, whether that comes from various wheel weights options or the acquisition of Alligator TPMS in 2019.

“I think everybody’s always looking for ways to grow their organizations. We have a very large amount of business in the wheel weight space,” says Greg Parker, the national account sales and marketing director for Wegmann Automotive. “In order for us to continue to grow, we need to get outside of that and grow into new product areas. We’re excited about this. I mean, obviously, valves are a critical component of wheels and tires. The more that we can put in that box or put on that pallet to ship to our customers, the better it is for them and the better it is for us.”

In this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, Parker discusses the shift from lead wheel balance weights to non-lead alternatives, such as steel and zinc, due to environmental regulations, as well as how Wegmann Automotive is adapting to these changes and investing in non-lead products like plasteel. Parker also delves into how the addition of Alligator’s TPMS business has enhanced Wegmann Automotive’s business in North America, enabling the company to diversify its product offerings.

This is an audio-only version of our episode with Greg Parker, national account sales and marketing director for Wegmann Automotive. Go ahead, you’re already here – take a listen! But, if you’re looking for moving pictures, click here.

