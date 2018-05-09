Bridgestone Introduces Two New Tires for Waste Industry

Bridgestone Americas Inc. has announced two new all-position radial tires. The company says that the new Bridgestone M870 (above left) and Firestone FS860 tires (above right) are designed exclusively for the waste industry.

“Tires in the waste segment have to perform in one of trucking’s toughest applications. Waste fleets are looking to maximize uptime and lower their total cost of ownership, so they need tires with exceptional treadwear performance and retreadability,” said Eric Higgs, vice president of commercial marketing for Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “As industry leaders, we strive to provide fleets with intelligent products, best-in-class technologies and services. With these new offerings, we will help make mobility more efficient for our waste customers.”

The Bridgestone M870 tire is engineered for urban waste fleets in high-scrub and short-haul applications. The company highlights the new design which provides longer wear performance, as well as casing enhancements such as cooling fin technology and stone rejecter platforms to increase durability and help maximize retreadability.

The Firestone FS860 tire features a wide belt package for enhanced casing durability and angled grooves for traction in wet environments. The FS860 tire is rated for 10,000 lbs., and the company says it offers a long-lasting tread and retreadability.

The tires will be available later in 2018.

This article originally appeared in Fleet Equipment, a sister publication of Tire Review.