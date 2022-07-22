Connect with us
Bridgestone-Adds-Three-Products-Firestone-Classics-Long-Haul-Tire-Line-1400

Commercial Tires

Bridgestone Adds Three Products to Firestone Classics Long- Haul Tire Line

Advertisement
Avatar

on

Bridgestone Americas has introduced a new line of long-haul tires into the Firestone Classics tire line. The Firestone FS509 (steer radial), FD609 (drive radial) and FT409 (trailer radial) tires each combine proven tread designs with Bridgestone-engineered casings to provide fleets with long-lasting treadwear and mileage, plus the additional benefits of casing durability and retreadability, the company says. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Firestone FS509, a steer radial, features the following innovations: 

  • Shoulder-wear protector to help minimize irregular wear at the shoulder ribs for long tread life; 
  • Stress relief sipes to fight irregular wear along main ribs by absorbing rib edge stresses in the footprint;
  • Continuous shoulder rib for long, even wear and reduced rolling resistance.

The Firestone FD609, a drive radial, features the following innovations: 

  • Solid shoulder rib to distribute weight and torque evenly to fight irregular wear;
  • Aggressive center lugs to help improve traction in wet or dry conditions for the life of the tread; 
  • Tie bars to control movement of center tread blocks to help minimize irregular wear, leading to longer original tread life;
  • Multiple gripping edges to provide biting edges that help promote wet traction.

The Firestone FT 409, a trailer radial, features the following innovations: 

Advertisement
  • Straight, flow-through grooves to promote smooth rib-wear patterns and evacuate water effectively for solid wet traction;
  • Fuel efficient tread design, utilizing shallow trailer-style tread depth and five-rib design to provide long even wear on free-rolling axles while achieving low rolling resistance .

All three Firestone Classics products feature an optimized belt package, providing durability and retreadability while delivering reduced weight for improved rolling resistance and improved payload, the company says. In addition, these products feature tough sidewall protection with thick ribs on both sidewalls, which fight curbing damage and help protect the casing. All three Firestone Classics products are backed by an industry-leading 90-day buy and try guarantee. 

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches New Regional Trailer Tire

Commercial Tires: Toyo Tires Introduces Heavy-Duty M325 Tire

Commercial Tires: General Tire Commercial Tires Displayed at MATS

Commercial Tires: New Commercial Truck Tires Highlight Yokohama’s TMC Booth

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone Adds Three Products to Firestone Classics Long- Haul Tire Line

on

Earn Fleet Customer Trust Via Proactive Truck Tire Maintenance

on

Bridgestone Introduces New Bandag Drive Tire Tread

on

Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Passenger/Light Truck: Tires for Pickup Trucks are Picking Up Speed

TPMS: TPMS Service Basics: That’s Right, It Can Be That Simple

Service: ADAS Calibration: Sensor Operation & Calibration Myths

Commercial Tires: Hercules Introduces Strong Guard H-MA Commercial Tire

Business Operations: What Do Your Signs Say About Your Shop?

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

NitroFill

NitroFill
Contact: Jay LighterPhone: 954-970-1691Fax: 954-970-1695
3750 Park Central Blvd. N., Pompano Beach FL 33064
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
Tire Review Magazine