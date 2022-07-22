Bridgestone Adds Three Products to Firestone Classics Long- Haul Tire Line

Bridgestone Americas has introduced a new line of long-haul tires into the Firestone Classics tire line. The Firestone FS509 (steer radial), FD609 (drive radial) and FT409 (trailer radial) tires each combine proven tread designs with Bridgestone-engineered casings to provide fleets with long-lasting treadwear and mileage, plus the additional benefits of casing durability and retreadability, the company says.

The Firestone FS509, a steer radial, features the following innovations: Shoulder-wear protector to help minimize irregular wear at the shoulder ribs for long tread life;

Stress relief sipes to fight irregular wear along main ribs by absorbing rib edge stresses in the footprint;

to fight irregular wear along main ribs by absorbing rib edge stresses in the footprint; Continuous shoulder rib for long, even wear and reduced rolling resistance. The Firestone FD609, a drive radial, features the following innovations: Solid shoulder rib to distribute weight and torque evenly to fight irregular wear;

to distribute weight and torque evenly to fight irregular wear; Aggressive center lugs to help improve traction in wet or dry conditions for the life of the tread;

Tie bars to control movement of center tread blocks to help minimize irregular wear, leading to longer original tread life;

to control movement of center tread blocks to help minimize irregular wear, leading to longer original tread life; Multiple gripping edges to provide biting edges that help promote wet traction. The Firestone FT 409, a trailer radial, features the following innovations:

