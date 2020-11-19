Connect with us
Bridgestone-Alenza-AS-Ultra

Passenger/Light Truck

Bridgestone to Launch Alenza AS Ultra Tire for Luxury SUVs, CUVs

Featuring ultra-high silica compounds, Bridgestone says the Alenza AS Ultra tire delivers wet, winter and wear performance alongside a luxury driving experience.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Bridgestone Americas has released the new Alenza AS Ultra tire.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Featuring ultra-high silica compounds, Bridgestone says the Alenza AS Ultra tire delivers wet, winter and wear performance alongside a luxury driving experience.

Bridgestone says the Alenza AS Ultra tire is designed to offer an improvement in overall wet performance, snow traction and wear life compared to the currently available Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus. These enhancements are the result of a new tread compound and a proprietary tread design engineered for improved wet and snow performance, the company says. The Alenza AS Ultra tire also utilizes Bridgestone QuietTrack technology.

The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire will be available to consumers in the latter half of 2021 in 49 sizes, including 41 high-rim-diameter offerings (18” and above).

The tire covers 70% of all CUV, SUV, and light truck vehicle models released since 2010, Bridgestone says. The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is backed by a 80,000-mile limited mileage warranty.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Passenger/Light Truck: Technology, Regulation, Weather Dictate Tire Evolution

Passenger/Light Truck: Speed of Sound: The Science of Tire Noise

Passenger/Light Truck: Firestone Racing: Making Tires for the Indy 500

Passenger/Light Truck: GT Radial Releases New Champiro SX2 RS UHP Tire

Advertisement

on

Bridgestone to Launch Alenza AS Ultra Tire for Luxury SUVs, CUVs

on

Bridgestone to Release Potenza Sport UHP Tire

on

Bridgestone Launches Potenza RE980AS+ UHP Tire

on

The Argument for the Winter Tire Sale
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.

BKT Tires (Canada) Inc.
Phone: 905-641-5636Fax: 416-229-1711
55 York St. , Toronto Ontario M5J 1R7
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Passenger/Light Truck

Continental Marries Technologies in Latest General Altimax

Passenger/Light Truck

All-Terrain Adventure Suited for Every Road

Passenger/Light Truck

Winter Tire Update

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect