Bridgestone to Launch Alenza AS Ultra Tire for Luxury SUVs, CUVs

Featuring ultra-high silica compounds, Bridgestone says the Alenza AS Ultra tire delivers wet, winter and wear performance alongside a luxury driving experience.

Bridgestone says the Alenza AS Ultra tire is designed to offer an improvement in overall wet performance, snow traction and wear life compared to the currently available Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus. These enhancements are the result of a new tread compound and a proprietary tread design engineered for improved wet and snow performance, the company says. The Alenza AS Ultra tire also utilizes Bridgestone QuietTrack technology.

The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire will be available to consumers in the latter half of 2021 in 49 sizes, including 41 high-rim-diameter offerings (18” and above).

The tire covers 70% of all CUV, SUV, and light truck vehicle models released since 2010, Bridgestone says. The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is backed by a 80,000-mile limited mileage warranty.