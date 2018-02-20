Bosch has added new parts coverage for vehicles from Volkswagen, Ford, Lexus, BMW, Toyota and more in February. The new SKUs cover more than 21.6 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, offering OE fit, form and function for select vehicles needing replacement brakes, engine management components, oil filters, starters and alternators.

Bosch Brake Pads

Five new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line. The new part numbers extend coverage to more than 385,000 late-model domestic and Asian vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada including the 2015-’16 Kia Sorento, 2015-’16 Ford Edge, 2014 Ram ProMaster 1500, 2014-’15 Ram ProMaster 2500, 3500 and 2016 Jeep Cherokee 3.2L V6. The new part numbers include synthetic lubricant with all applications and a hardware kit on select applications.

Eight new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line, featuring OE-style multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening. The pads are designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value.

The new Bosch Blue Brake Pad SKUs extend coverage to more than 385,000 late-model domestic and Asian vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2015-’16 Kia Sorento, 2015-’16 Ford Edge, 2014 Ram ProMaster 1500, 2014-’15 Ram ProMaster 2500, 3500 and 2016 Jeep Cherokee 3.2L V6 and more.

One new SKU has been added to the Bosch Severe Duty Disc Brake Pad product line, extending coverage to 30,200 late-model domestic vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Bosch Severe Duty Disc Brake Pads provide optimal all-around braking performance and use advanced aerospace alloy transfer layer technology in the friction formulas that have the best-in-class performance, quiet operation and provide long life, according to Bosch. The new SKUs offer coverage for vehicles including the 2014 Ram ProMaster 1500, 2014-’15 Ram ProMaster 2500 and 3500.

Bosch Engine Management Components

Bosch has announced the addition of nine new engine management components, providing late-model domestic and European coverage for 15.5 million vehicles in operation. The new SKU numbers, available now, include two ignition coils, four canister purge valves, two leak detection pumps and one self-diagnosis module.

Bosch engine management components offer OE form, fit and function and are critical components for today’s engine management systems. The new SKUs offer coverage for vehicles including the 1998-2011 Ford Crown Victoria, 2003-’05 Audi Allroad Quattro, 2004-’06 Porsche Cayenne, 1998-2001 Volkswagen Beetle, 1990 Chevrolet Lumina, 2008-’09 BMW 128i 3.0L L6 and more.

Bosch Premium Oil Filters

Two new part numbers have been added to the Bosch Premium Oil Filter product line, including more than 371,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The new SKUs extend coverage to vehicles including the 2015-’17 Ford Edge, 2015-’17 Ford F-150, 2017 Ford Fusion, 2014-’16 Cadillac ELR and more.

Bosch Premium Oil Filters protect the engine by keeping harmful particles and dirt out, preventing premature wear and engine failure. Premium oil filters not only fit the same way as original OE filters, they utilize an exclusive blend of natural and synthetic materials in the media for superior oil filtration and increased engine protection.

Bosch Alternators and Starters (Rotating Machines)

Twenty-one new part numbers have been added to the Bosch rotating machines product line, including 15 SKUs for remanufactured alternators and six SKUs for remanufactured starters. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 5 million late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles include the 2007-’10 Lexus ES350 3.5L V6, 2011-’13 Toyota Corolla 1.8L L4, 2015-’17 Ford Transit 150 3.5L V6, 2013-’15 Chevrolet Camaro 3.6L V6, 2010-’11 Suzuki SX4 2.0L L4 and more.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand. They are 100-percent performance-tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service.

“Bosch provides the parts that shops and garages need to be efficient in servicing their customers’ vehicles,” said Thomas Winter, Robert Bosch LLC, vice president, Automotive Aftermarket NA. “We are committed to keeping our product catalogs current while offering reliable parts that provide OE fit, form and function.”

This article first appeared on Aftermarketnews.com, a sister publication of Tire Review.