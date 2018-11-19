AME Introduces New Seized Wheel Solution for Tractor Trailers

AME International has debuted two new tools for seized wheels, the RimWit and RimWit Junior.

Designed to remove locked rims on commercial truck tires, the RimWit is the newest solution to loosening stubborn truck wheels and rims without fear of damaging tire sidewalls or rims, AME International says.

Manufactured to fit all standard semi-truck rims, both aluminum or steel, the RimWit is designed to be a portable, efficient solution for the tire demounting process. When faced with a stuck wheel or rim, tire technicians typically resort to heavy sledgehammers, potentially causing damage to the tire and rim components. The RimWit’s patented wheel pulling technology is an affordable and time-saving solution for any mobile or fleet tire service shop.

“Stuck wheels have been a problem in our industry for years,” said Keith Jarman, president of AME International. “We’ve offered some products which address the problem, but none which are as effective or affordable as the RimWit. This product works every time, no matter the wheel or the technician.”