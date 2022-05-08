Milwaukee Tool Expands Mechanics Hand Tools Lineup

Milwaukee Tool says it is expanding their mechanic’s hand tools lineup to feature four new hose picks and two new sets. Milwaukee Tool says these newly designed hose pick sets offer a puncture protection flat hose pick.

According to Milwaukee Tool, the new hooks and picks feature an all-metal core, a larger shank, and a different tip designed to remove hoses. Each pick has a specific angle for different applications and comes in 90-degree, 45-degree, flat, and hook hose pick types, all with reinforced metal tips that resist bending when loosening hoses, says Milwaukee Tools.