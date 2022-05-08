Connect with us

News

Milwaukee Tool Expands Mechanics Hand Tools Lineup

Advertisement
Christian Hinton

on

Milwaukee Tool says it is expanding their mechanic’s hand tools lineup to feature four new hose picks and two new sets. Milwaukee Tool says these newly designed hose pick sets offer a puncture protection flat hose pick.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

According to Milwaukee Tool, the new hooks and picks feature an all-metal core, a larger shank, and a different tip designed to remove hoses. Each pick has a specific angle for different applications and comes in 90-degree, 45-degree, flat, and hook hose pick types, all with reinforced metal tips that resist bending when loosening hoses, says Milwaukee Tools.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Goodyear Delivers Highest-Revenue Q1 in 10 Years

News: Point S Enters Latin American Market in Partnership in Brazil

News: Apollo Tyres Opens Digital Innovation Hub in UK

News: Tire Discounters Expands into Virginia

Advertisement

on

Milwaukee Tool Expands Mechanics Hand Tools Lineup

on

Fountain Tire names Randy Guidinger as MVP

on

Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) Co-Sponsors REPAIR Act

on

Team Falken Takes Multiple Off-Road Awards in April
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

TPMS: TPMS Diagnostic Strategy and Checks

TPMS: The Costly TPMS Mistake You Don’t Want to Make

Commercial Tires: Yokohama Tire Launches 720R Drive Tire for Regional Deliveries

TPMS: Replacing Rubber, Snap-In TPMS Valves During Tire Service

Business Operations: Cultivating a Company Culture in Your Tire Business

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Fast-Tracking Business Expansion & Change with Aaron Telle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC
Phone: 888-621-8767
35990 Industrial Rd., Livonia MI 48150
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Kal-Tire-Thermal-Conversion-tire-recycling-chile Kal-Tire-Thermal-Conversion-tire-recycling-chile

News

Kal Tire on Cutting Edge of OTR Tire Recycling

People

Tire Industry Mourns John Rainey, Former ARA President
Mergers and Acquisitions Photo Mergers and Acquisitions Photo

News

Sun Auto Acquires Superior Tire
Conti-PET-Plastic-Waste-Tire Conti-PET-Plastic-Waste-Tire

News

Continental Launches Tires Made from Recycled PET Bottles
Connect
Tire Review Magazine