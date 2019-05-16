Products/Snap-on Tools
May 16, 2019

Snap-on Introduces New Tools to Enhance Productivity

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Snap-on Introduces New Tools to Enhance Productivity

Tire Discounters Opens First Indy Store, Training Center with More Locations to Come

Mitchell 1’s SocialCRM Achieves Google Partner Status

GRI to Showcase Construction Tires at Automechanika

Nexen Tire Launches 'Nexen Hero' Campaign to Honor Purple Heart Recipients

Trans Texas Tire recalls some Contender tires sold at Discount Tire

Bridgestone Reports 'Steady Progress' on 100% Sustainability by 2050

Update: U.S. Clarifies Timing of 25% Tariff Hike on Chinese Imports

Goodyear Revenue Up 4% in First Quarter

Triangle Tire Creates Spanish Website, Shows Construction Progress of New Plant

These new tools from Snap-on will kick-start your productivity for the busy shop months ahead, said the company.

Snap-on BST6 Magnetic Brake Retainer Spring Tool

The Snap-on BST6 Magnetic Brake Retainer Spring Tool is designed to ease brake work on most domestic and foreign cars, SUVs and trucks. Neodymium magnets – the world’s strongest – inside the tool’s working end free up a technician’s hands to hold a pin on the far side of the braking plate, and a new o-ring addition grips better than the previous older-style serrated surface. A patented Instinct handle makes the tool easier to grip and more comfortable for use over long shop days.

Snap-on Nozzlegrp Snap Grip Hose Nozzle


Nozzlegrp Snap Grip Hose Nozzle with Shut Off – What looks like a garden nozzle quickly transforms to a pistol grip for watering and cleaning projects of all sizes. The Snap-on Nozzlegrp is made with aircraft-grade aluminum, stainless steel, durable plastic and Santoprene rubber, and has a handle grip which can be locked in either a pistol or in-line position. A simple twist takes the nozzle’s water flow from a delicate fan-style to a powerful jet pattern for tough shop grime. The intelligent design provides an uninterrupted direct flow path with an on/off lever for quick shut-off without changing the spray pattern.

is made with aircraft-grade aluminum, stainless steel, durable plastic and Santoprene rubber, and has a handle grip which can be locked in either a pistol or in-line position. A simple twist takes the nozzle’s water flow from a delicate fan-style to a powerful jet pattern for tough shop grime. The intelligent design provides an uninterrupted direct flow path with an on/off lever for quick shut-off without changing the spray pattern.

ECFD0102 900 Lumen Mini Flood Light

ECFD0102 900 Lumen Mini Flood Light (Blue-Point a Snap-on brand) – This compact, pocket-sized flood light has up to six hours of run time, providing long-lasting illumination for those hard-to-reach locations. The strong magnet bracket, M8 hole for tripod support and 180° swivel base ensures visibility on the job. The Snap-on ECFD0102 is IP68 resistant to water and dust infiltration.

Find out more about these and other Snap-on tools and products by contacting your Snap-on franchisee or another representative, visiting www.snapon.com.

Show Full Article