ZC Rubber Partners with Arsenal Football Club

ZC Rubber has entered a global partnership with Arsenal Football Club as its official global tire partner. The company will have a marketing presence at all Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup games played at Emirates Stadium for the next three years.

ZC Rubber said this partnership provides an opportunity for it to showcase its tire brands to global customers. Through LED field ads, a presence on official social media platforms, player interactions and official club gifts, ZC Rubber said it aims to effectively communicate the essence of its brands to football enthusiasts and fans worldwide. The company said it will also organize exclusive events for its distributors and partners, offering them the opportunity to experience live football matches at Emirates Stadium.

Beyond that, the company said it shares a common vision with Arsenal for sustainable development towards a green and sustainable future.