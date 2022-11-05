Autoshop Solutions Releases ROI tool in Protractor Partnership

Autoshop Solutions has partnered with Protractor, allowing shops with its software to see actual return on investment in their marketing.

Autoshop Solutions says its newly launched ROI integration tool is the product of this partnership. According to the company, the tool pulls Protractor data into Autoshop Solutions’ dashboard, matching marketing data with the repair orders from the Protractor SMS. The outcome is real-life results on how marketing dollars are being spent, showing clients where the business came in and how to tie it to an actual customer.

According to Autoshop, other features of the ROI integration tool include tracking when a customer found the shop online to when they became an actual shop customer. It also shows total calls, new customers and marketing revenue by medium and source (organic traffic, paid search, and produced social). The new feature is only available through a handful of competitors offering similar ROI functionality.