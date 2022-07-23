Connect with us

Yokohama Tire Sees Success at Pike Peak International Hill Climb

At the 100th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, Yokohama says it had a successful time, culminating with Robin Shute’s overall championship and unlimited class win. Yokohama says its drivers had 10 podium finishes (out of 18), four class wins and four of the top five overall finishers. See the official race results here.

Shute, running on ADVAN A005 tires, the two-time overall champion claimed his third title in four years in his 2018 Wolf GB08 TSC-LT with a time of 10:09.525.

Other first-place winners on ADVANs included: 

  • David Donohue, time attack class. He drove his 2019 Porsche GT2 RS Clubsport (on A052 tires) to a winning time of 10:35.830. 
  • Codie Vahsholtz, open-wheel class: 2013 Ford Open (A005/A006 tires), 10:38.259.
  • Cam Ingram, Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama class, 2020 Porsche GT4 Clubsport (A052), 11:22.691

Placing second for Yokohama were: 

  • Daijiro Yoshihara, exhibition class, 2018 Tesla Model 3, 11:06.205.
  • Derek Boyd, unlimited class, 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, 10:43.511.
  • Paul Dallenbach, open-wheel class, 2020 Sierra Alpha, 11:06.387.
  • Loni Unser (Pikes Peak rookie), Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama class, 2019 Porsche GT4 Clubsport, 12:55.774.

Along with the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama, Yokohama’s extensive list of 2022 North American-based motorsports activities – both on- and off-road – includes the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, Yokohama Drivers Cup USA, Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle USA, Nitro Rallycross, SCORE, Crandon International Raceway sponsorship, 24 Hours of Lemons, Subaru Motorsports USA partnership, Yokohama NORRA Mexican 1000, Yokohama Tire Jeepspeed Race Series, TrophyLite Series, Championship Off-Road Series Partnership and Yokohama Sonora Rally, the company says.

