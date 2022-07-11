Yokohama Tire Announces Tire Tips Video Series

Yokohama Tire, in conjunction with the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s Tire Safety Week (June 27-July 3) initiative, has launched a new seven-part tire tips videos series. The videos are hosted by racer Dai Yoshihara, who will explain various aspects of tire safety. They can be found on Yokohama’s social media channels and will be posted on Yokohama’s website under Tires 101.
Yokohama’s Tire Tips topics include:
- Tire Pressure – Proper tire pressure is one of the most important aspects of tire maintenance. Air gives a tire its strength and not only can help prolong the life of the tire but can also help with irregular wear and even fuel mileage.
- Tire Rotation – Regularly rotating tires every 5,000 miles can help with irregular wear and assist with longer tread life.
- Tire Alignment – Having a vehicle aligned on a regular basis ensures the tires are rolling in a straight line and on the tread as they were designed to be. This helps combat irregular wear and can help increase tread life.
- Choosing the Right Tire – Ultra high-performance, high-performance, all-season or winter: choosing the right tires based on drivers’ needs helps to ensure they can get the traction needed in the driving conditions they’ll encounter.
- Tread Depth – Replace tires when they reach 4/32-in. tread or when the top of Lincoln’s head is visible on a penny. Tires with reduced tread depth will underperform in inclement conditions such as rain and wet surfaces.
- TPMS – Most modern vehicles employ a TPMS to warn if one or more tires are significantly under-inflated, creating the possibility of unsafe driving conditions. The TPMS is a yellow symbol that illuminates on the dashboard to alert drivers.
- 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake – The 3PMSF symbol indicates that a tire has surpassed a minimum threshold in light snow acceleration traction. Tires branded with 3PMSF are expected to provide improved snow traction beyond a standard all-season tire.