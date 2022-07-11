Yokohama Tire Announces Tire Tips Video Series

Yokohama Tire, in conjunction with the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s Tire Safety Week (June 27-July 3) initiative, has launched a new seven-part tire tips videos series. The videos are hosted by racer Dai Yoshihara, who will explain various aspects of tire safety. They can be found on Yokohama’s social media channels and will be posted on Yokohama’s website under Tires 101.